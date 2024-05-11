Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $126.76 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $126,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $112.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

