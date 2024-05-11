Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Beauty Health’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Beauty Health updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beauty Health Stock Down 23.7 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.