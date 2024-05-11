SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 598.50%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOUN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

