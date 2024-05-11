Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 303.21%.

Tucows Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. Tucows has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $95,375.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

