TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TPG Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,257.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

