Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.060-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $601.5 million-$608.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.5 million. Qualys also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $150.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.