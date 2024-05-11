U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.50%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

