Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after purchasing an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 694,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

