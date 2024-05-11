Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.03. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 174,520 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,249,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

