Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $137,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $256.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day moving average is $254.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

