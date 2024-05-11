StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

