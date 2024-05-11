StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NBY opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.76% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

