AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIT opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $135.70 and a 1-year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

