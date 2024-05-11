Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. Matson has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $539,979. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 303,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

