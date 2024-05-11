Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. Fanhua has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.79.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.