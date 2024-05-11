Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Cognex’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

