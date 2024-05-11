Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

