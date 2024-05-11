Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMID opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.28. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.