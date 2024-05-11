Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Update

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the April 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agape ATP Trading Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ:ATPC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 125.96% and a negative net margin of 147.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.