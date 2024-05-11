Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Expands By 179.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,400 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the April 15th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.41 on Friday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

