Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Decreases By 64.1%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Up 22.4 %

ALBT stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Avalon GloboCare has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.