Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 209,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Apollomics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollomics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APLM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollomics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

