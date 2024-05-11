Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,324 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.81.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,310.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,087.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $768.05 and a one year high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

