Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 145,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OCTJ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS OCTJ opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (OCTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

