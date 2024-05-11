Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $354.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

