Principal Securities Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

