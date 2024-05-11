Principal Securities Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

