Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.93 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.