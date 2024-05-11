120,804 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,714 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,629,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

