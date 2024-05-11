Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 182,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1837 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

