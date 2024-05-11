Stifel Nicolaus Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $95.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $4,171,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.