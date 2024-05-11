Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Increases Dividend

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.9154 per share. This is a boost from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $147,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

