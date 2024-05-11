Piper Sandler Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $13.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,228.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,911.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,911.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,432 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.