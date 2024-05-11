WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

WestRock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WestRock has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

WestRock Trading Down 0.1 %

WestRock stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,346. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

