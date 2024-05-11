Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11, reports. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.56.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,775 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,590 shares of company stock worth $66,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

