Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

