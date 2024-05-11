TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

TTGT opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

