Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Vericel by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

