Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of VCSA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $114,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $346,125. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,085,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

