Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

