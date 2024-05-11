Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,307 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

