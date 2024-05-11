Financial Review: Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) & CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CK Hutchison and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $35.33 billion 0.56 $3.01 billion N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $20.26 billion N/A $3.42 billion $0.97 14.53

Japan Tobacco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CK Hutchison.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Japan Tobacco pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CK Hutchison and Japan Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Japan Tobacco has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.03%. Given Japan Tobacco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Japan Tobacco is more favorable than CK Hutchison.

Profitability

This table compares CK Hutchison and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 17.03% 12.26% 6.81%

Volatility and Risk

CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats CK Hutchison on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities. It also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

