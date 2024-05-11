Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.