Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $67.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRAX
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Praxis Precision Medicines
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.