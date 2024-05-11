Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
Capgemini Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.70.
Capgemini Company Profile
