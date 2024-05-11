Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

