Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Dividend of $0.65

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6451 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shanghai Industrial Price Performance
Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Shanghai Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
About Shanghai Industrial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Industrial
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.