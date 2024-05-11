Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.81. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

