Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Snowline Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.25.

Shares of SGD stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. Snowline Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$870.01 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$109,200.00. 26.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

