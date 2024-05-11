ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ZimVie Trading Down 1.9 %

ZimVie stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 172,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

