Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.11.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

