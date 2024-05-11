Xperi’s (XPER) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

XPER opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. Xperi has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Xperi by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Xperi by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

